More sunshine and warm temperatures on tap Monday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The sunshine will stick around Monday with a slight uptick in temperatures.
Clear skies and calm winds are expected overnight leading to more cool temperatures. Low temperatures will dip back into the low 40s by Monday morning.
Monday will be another great day to get outside. You may want a jacket or sweater to start the day, but afternoon temperatures will be on the rise. High temperatures will climb back above normal, topping out in the low 70s.
The rain chances and another cool down don't return until midweek. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know what to expect this week, tonight on News 3.