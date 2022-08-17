More sunshine and unseasonably cool temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The rain and clouds have moved south, leaving us with mild conditions this afternoon. Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday, but still below average. It should be a nice evening for anyone getting out and about.
Mostly clear skies will return overnight, with lows dipping down near 60 degrees. Patchy fog will be possible again late tonight and into early Thursday morning.
Thursday and Friday should be fairly nice days. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.
By the weekend our next chance for showers and storms will return.