More sunshine and seasonable temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another nice day across the region. Temperatures climbed into the 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. That quiet weather is expected to stick around.
Mostly clear skies continue overnight, with more chilly temperatures. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s by Friday morning.
Much like the past couple of days, it'll be a cool start to our day but warmer in the afternoon. High temperatures Friday will climb back into the mid 70s, close to average.
The weekend still looks fantastic for outdoor activities. Rain and clouds from the remnants of Ian will stay to our east, leaving us with more dry weather.
However, remain cautious with outdoor burning. An elevated fire threat continues across the region due to low humidity, breezy conditions and dry vegetation.