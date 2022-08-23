More sunshine and seasonable temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another quiet and sunny afternoon, with temperatures climbing back into the 80s. The sunshine will continue through the remainder of the day, followed by mostly clear skies overnight.
More sunshine and warm temperatures are expected Wednesday. Afternoon highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80s.
By the end of the week temperatures will begin to heat back up, nearing 90 degrees. The humidity will also be on the rise, making it a bit less comfortable and more on the sticky side.
Isolated storms return to the forecast Friday, but most will remain dry. Better rain chances return early next week.