More sunshine and seasonable temperatures Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a great start to the work week, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.
That quiet weather will stick around overnight. Mostly clear skies are expected with lows near 60 degrees.
It will be a fairly quiet week in terms of weather. There will be plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. High will top out in the mid 80s through the middle of the week.
The heat and humidity will start to crank back up by the end of the week. Our next chance for rain, hold off until the weekend.