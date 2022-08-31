More sunshine and seasonable temperatures Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a fantastic Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures have climbed up into the 80s this afternoon.
Quiet weather will stick around overnight, with more cool low temperatures. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s, near 60 degrees. You may want a jacket Thursday morning.
By the afternoon, it will be another sunny and warm day. High temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 80s.
Enjoy the nice weather while it's around. The heat and humidity will crank back up by the weekend.