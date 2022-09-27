More sunshine and even cooler temperatures on tap Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's turned out to be a nice afternoon with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. The quiet but cool weather will continue into Wednesday.
If you thought today was chilly, you'll want a jacket Wednesday. Even cooler air will settle in from the north tonight. Overnight temperatures will likely dip into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning.
The afternoon will stay on the cooler side, will highs well below average. Highs will only top out in the upper 60s,
More seasonable temperatures should return by the weekend. Stay warm!