More sunshine and cooler temperatures Sunday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A front will bring cooler temperatures, but the sunshine will stick around.
Quiet conditions will stick around overnight with low temperatures dipping into the 20s.
A cold front will make it's way through the region tonight bringing back colder air Tuesday. Winds will shift out of the northwest and high temperatures will be much cooler, topping out in the low 40s.
Another warming trend begins just before the holiday. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how warm it's going to get, tonight on News 3.