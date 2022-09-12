More sunshine and comfortable temperatures Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's feeling a bit more like fall this afternoon. It's the perfect day to get outside, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.
The nice weather will stick around overnight with clear skies. By Tuesday morning low temperatures will be chilly, dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s. You may need a jacket to start the day.
Abundant sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected through the middle of the week, with highs topping out in the low 80s.
The extended forecast is dry and hot. Enjoy the cooler weather, a warming trend returns by the end of the week.