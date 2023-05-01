More sunshine and below average temperatures Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a cool and windy afternoon, but we saw plenty of sunshine. Temperatures have climbed into the low to mid 60s, with gusty winds out of the northwest.
Very similar conditions are expected Tuesday. Sunshine will be around throughout the day, with more below average temperatures. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s, with more wind. Winds will be out of the west northwest, gusting between 30-35 mph.
The dry but cool weather will continue through Wednesday.
A pattern change is around the corner. Temperatures will begin to warm up, but several rain chances also return. Scattered showers and storms will be possible late Thursday and Friday, with more chances through the weekend.