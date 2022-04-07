More showers, a few snow flakes and cold temperatures to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The clouds and isolated showers will linger overnight and into Friday. Any rain will be relatively light but you may want to hang onto the umbrella for a bit longer.
Cooler air is beginning to settle into the area with even colder temperatures expected tomorrow. As temperatures drop overnight and into the morning hours, some of the light rain could mix with some snow. Hopefully you haven't put away the winter coat just yet. Afternoon highs will be well below normal, only topping out in the 40s.
The weekend will finally bring some drier weather with a slight warm up by Sunday. Enjoy the weekend because more rain and storms return next week.