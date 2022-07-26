More scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another soggy start to our Tuesday, for some of us. Heavy rain fell through the northern half of the region, while some of the southern half, didn't receive a drop.
Heavy rain and storms are lingering along an outflow boundary, near the bootheel in southeast Missouri and northwest Tennessee. The rest of the area has dried out, even seeing some sunshine. In wake of the rain, the remainder of the evening will be warm and steamy.
Our next round of showers and storms will move back in by Wednesday morning, creating another wet start to the day. The best chances will be in southern Illinois. If you miss out on the rain, it will be another hot and humid day.
The front will keep the showers and storms around again on Thursday, before slowly sagging south Friday and into the weekend. As the front moves south, cooler air will settle in from the north.