More scattered showers and storms -- continuing into Labor Day and the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another day, another chance of showers and storms. Since starting yesterday, we'll be stuck in a wet pattern for most of the next week. This afternoon a lot of us have dried up, but into this evening, showers will build back in.
Localized flooding associated with pockets of heavy rain is still an issue so stay weather aware this evening. Overall, there's not really any severe threat.
Towards sunset, the storms should mostly die down. It will be very similar to yesterday.
Temperatures are fairly mild today with highs reaching the upper 70s, lower 80s. Overcast skies will also be sticking around.
Labor Day still looks to be trending wet, but the first half of the day will have drier air moving into SEMO and western Kentucky which is some good news if you have outdoor plans. The majority of the pop-up showers will arrive later in the day -- afternoon and evening.
Even after your three day weekend, you'll want to keep the umbrella around. Rain chances continues through next weekend with Thursday being the driest day.