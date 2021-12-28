You are the owner of this article.
...GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON...

There has been an isolated report or two of an instantaneous gust
of 40 to 45 mph, its momentum perhaps assisted by a band of
showers that has developed along a frontal boundary. But mostly,
peak gusts are in the low to mid 30s mph. Broadly, 20 to 30 mph is
most commonplace.

Gusts this high will produce a hazard for area drivers, especially
high profile type vehicles and tractor trailers. High wave
conditions will plague area lakes. Secure any loose items you
don't want blown around as well. If a higher gust occurs, it's
possible a poorly, shallow, or wet rooted tree can be downed.
Limbs might blow down, and it's not unheard of to have a power
outage as a result of winds gusting like they will this afternoon.
Take the necessary precautions and remain weather aware.

More rain and few strong storms possible Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered showers and the chance for a few strong storms Wednesday. 

A frontal boundary will continue to wobble near the region keeping the rain and chances for storms around. This afternoon's showers will slowly clear the area this evening. We may even see some breaks in the clouds overnight.

However, the rain returns Wednesday with the chance for a strong storm or two in our southern counties. The main threats include damaging winds and an isolated brief tornado. Be sure to stay weather aware.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be tracking this system, tonight on News 3. 

