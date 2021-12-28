More rain and few strong storms possible Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered showers and the chance for a few strong storms Wednesday.
A frontal boundary will continue to wobble near the region keeping the rain and chances for storms around. This afternoon's showers will slowly clear the area this evening. We may even see some breaks in the clouds overnight.
However, the rain returns Wednesday with the chance for a strong storm or two in our southern counties. The main threats include damaging winds and an isolated brief tornado. Be sure to stay weather aware.
Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be tracking this system, tonight on News 3.