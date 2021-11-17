More onions recalled over salmonella risk

(CNN) -- If you have onions in your kitchen, listen up.
A farm that sells onions in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania has voluntarily recalled bags of its yellow, white, and red onions because of the risk of salmonella.
The company is "Alsum Farms and Produce" out of Wisconsin and the particular onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.
There haven't been reports of anyone getting sick and the onions would have been on shelves over summer, July 13th to August 18th.
But the company decided on the recall just to be safe.