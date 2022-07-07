More heat Friday but a cooler temperatures are around the corner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered showers and storms have developed this afternoon. Some of those are on the strong side, with a lot of lightning, heavy rain, strong winds and small hail. Be aware through the remainder of the afternoon. Any storms that do develop should begin losing strength after sunset.
A few isolated showers are possible overnight but chances are somewhat low. Low temperatures will continue to stay warm, only dipping into the mid to upper 70s.
The Excessive Heat Warning has now been extended through Friday, for much of the region. High temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices still running near 110. Much last the past couple of days, the only relief will come from storm activity.
A cold front will begin to move in from the north by the afternoon, increasing the chance for scattered storms. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats.
Rain and storms may linger in some of our southern counties Saturday morning, until the front moves away from the region. Cooler air will settle in Saturday, making the weekend a bit more comfortable.