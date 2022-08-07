More heat and humidity, along with isolated storm chance

Carterville (WSIL) -- Another hot and humid day across the region as highs have climbed back into the 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.
Along with the brutal heat, we're tracking a few isolated storms that are currently moving through southeastern Missouri.
Biggest threat with these storms are lightning and pockets of heavy rain. Storms should begin to lose some strength after sunset.
Tomorrow will be very similar to today; heat indices will reach over 100 again for most of us and the chance to see some spotty storms remains through the afternoon and evening.
The next cold front will move through Monday night bringing along more chances of showers and some reprieve from the heat.