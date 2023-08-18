More funding to Support Healthcare in Southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced Friday $3.75 million in federal support she secured through a Fiscal Year 2022 Congressionally Directed Spending Request.
The money will be sent by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville.
These federal resources will go toward updating medical facilities and equipment to help improve health outcomes and address healthcare gaps in rural communities in southern Illinois.
“Our state and our nation are stronger when we invest in our communities and families—and that’s one of the things Congressionally Directed Spending allows us to do,” said Duckworth.
“This is an investment in the health of children, families and seniors in Southern Illinois. I’m proud that I was able to secure this critical funding for Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation because modernizing medical facilities and equipment is a major piece of supporting quality, comprehensive care.”
Shawnee Health CEO Christina Carney says, "We are deeply grateful for Senator Tammy Duckworth’s unwavering support and commitment to improving healthcare access for our southern Illinois community. With the generous funding of 3.75 million dollars, Shawnee Health is excited to further enhance our integrated health and community services project at our Carbondale campus. This funding will allow us to expand services to the people of Carbondale, Illinois, and help bridge the gap community members face when trying to access healthcare.”
In FY22, Duckworth and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) secured $211 million through Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) for Illinois and another $182 million for Illinois in FY23.
The CDS process does not represent new spending, rather it enables Members of Congress to allocate existing funding for specific local projects by units of government, nonprofit organizations and other organizations that meet strict eligibility requirements.