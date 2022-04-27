More details in Tuesday's bus crash that left Paducah students injured

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- More information now is available about a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a McCracken County Public Schools bus.
Paducah police say 55-year-old Sean S. Fellows was driving the bus, which was stopped on Highland Church Road. Fellows said he looked both ways and proceeded to turn left on Blandville Road.
He said the bus was hit in the rear portion of the left side by an SUV, causing the bus to spin and tip over onto its side. Multiple students were injured as a result.
The driver of the SUV, 17-year-old Steven Milam, couldn't be interviewed at the time because of his injuries. He was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and later flown to a Nashville hospital.
The investigation into the crash is continuing by the police department.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Eric Taylor at 270/444-8550 or Det. Ryan Hudson at 270/444- 8553.