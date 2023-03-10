More cool temperatures and rain chances through the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Some breaks in the clouds allowed at least a little sunshine to come through this afternoon. It was still chilly. Temperatures only climbed into the 40s and 50s, with a northwest breeze.
Quiet weather will stick around through the overnight hours, with temperatures dipping back into the low 30s. Winds will also relax tonight.
It'll be a chilly but dry morning Saturday. The scattered showers return toward the afternoon and evening. Widespread rain will then stick around overnight and into early Sunday. Dry weather should return again by Sunday afternoon.
Rainfall totals will be on the lighter side. On average 0.1"-0.50" is expected, with the highest amounts south.
High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will stay below average, only topping out in the upper 40s. It may be a good weekend for indoor plans.
Temperatures remain cool into next week, with a possible hard freeze by Tuesday morning.