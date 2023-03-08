More cool temperatures and light rain chances Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Rain has struggled to make it to the surface today. Scattered showers have tried to fall but most have evaporated before making it to the ground. The remainder of the evening will bring cloudy and cool conditions.
Our next disturbance will arrive Thursday, bringing back scattered light rain. While pockets of showers will be possible throughout the entire day, it will not be a washout. Rainfall totals will be light, ranging between 0.1"-0.5", with the higher amounts south.
The dry weather will return by Friday, but it will remain cloudy and cool. Our next rain chance will move in by the weekend. It won't be quite as nice as the past couple of weekends.
The extended forecast looks to be mostly below average. High temperatures will range between the upper 40s and low 50s for the next 7 days.