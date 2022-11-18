More cold but sunny weather expected through the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very cold day, behind the front. Temperatures have climbed into the 30s, with breezy northwest winds. Winds will relax overnight but the clouds will clear. The will lead to one of the coldest mornings of the season to start the weekend.
Temperatures Saturday morning will dip into the teens, with wind chills near the single digits. It'll be slightly more comfortable by the afternoon. Highs will climb back into the low 40s, accompanied by sunshine.
However, it will be breezy with gusts near 25 mph. Winds will be out of the southwest to start the day but will turn northwest by the afternoon.
Sunday will bring more sunny but cold weather. Sunday morning temperatures will dip back into the teens, with highs only climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will at least be a bit calmer.
Changes are around the corner. Warmer weather and small rain chances return for the holiday week.