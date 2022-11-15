More below average temperatures, stay warm

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a cold and gloomy November afternoon, with temperatures only climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s. The clouds and cold temperatures will stick around overnight. Lows will dip back into the 20s by morning.
Wednesday will bring more cold weather and breezy conditions. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 40s, with winds out of the west gusting near 25 mph. A few flurries will also be possible.
Another blast of Arctic air will sink south later in the week, bringing in even colder temperatures. Highs by Friday afternoon will struggle to get above freezing. By Saturday and Sunday, low temperatures will dip into the teens. Stay warm!