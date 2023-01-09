More above average temperatures on tap Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a bit warmer today with some sunshine, making for a mild January day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed back into the upper 40s and low 50s, well above average.
The quiet weather will stick around into Tuesday. While some sunshine is expected, periods of clouds will mix in as well, with winds out of the southwest. High temperatures will be even warmer tomorrow afternoon, rising into the mid 50s.
Our next storm system will approach the area by Wednesday evening, bringing back the rain. A few showers are possible through the afternoon and evening Wednesday but the heaviest rain will arrive early Thursday morning. While severe weather isn't anticipated at this time, some thunder and lighting are possible. Stay tuned for updates.
Temperatures behind the cold front Thursday will drop quickly. Highs in the morning will be in the 50s, before dropping into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Enjoy the warmth while its around.