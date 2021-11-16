Molina Healthcare, Fowler-Bonan Foundation partner for Thanksgiving food giveaway

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Thanksgiving can get expensive and local officials want to make sure everyone gets a holiday meal.
A drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway took place in Saline County to make sure everyone gets a meal. It's put on by Molina Healthcare of Illinois and the Fowler-Bonan Foundation.
400 bags of Thanksgiving grocery items were given to families on a first-come, first-served basis. Each bag included a turkey and hot to-go meal.
Erin McNamara-Stafford says this is the first year Molina Healthcare has done this giveaway in Saline County.
"There's a definite need in southern Illinois and when people are hungry and take care of the basic necessities and not worried about their health care, and it impacts every aspect of their life," she said.
The event was scheduled to last three hours, but organizers say the Thanksgiving food was gone in 15 minutes.
"There is the need. I think not only in Saline county, but the whole southern Illinois region. Much of the region is a food desert on many levels and this unfortunately reflects that fact," said Fowler-Bonan Foundation board of directors member, Andy Sisulak.
McNamara-Stafford says Molina Healthcare enjoys working with the Fowler-Bonan Foundation and would like to partner with them again.
"It's great, it really is a great feeling knowing that we can help folks where they're at and help them with the basic necessities of life and help them get a hot meal over the holiday," she said.
Next Tuesday, the Fowler-Bonan Foundation will have their Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
They're expected to give away 3,000 meals. It's from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Heaven's Kitchen in Harrisburg.