Mock accident scenario gives HamCo students a glimpse of consequences of poor driving decisions

MCLEANSBORO, IL (WSIL) – Students at Hamilton County High School in Mcleansboro got the chance to experience just a small sample of what it was like to respond to a drunk driving accident.
"Really what it was was just a campaign to show the consequences of drinking and driving,” said Hamilton County Emergency Management assistant director Ashton Middendorf.
The scenario involved four students returning from an after-prom party who hit and killed a man returning home to his wife and kids from work.
“I know there are people who I work with who can relate to these experiences with drunk driving accidents,” said Middendorf.
Middendorf says these mock accidents work well when it comes to making it more of a reality the consequences of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
"I think it makes you think,” he said. “Coming from even my perspective, it makes me think I don't want anything to happen to my loved ones in a traffic crash as a result of drunk driving."
Sophomore Gavin Hansen was one of the victims in the accident. In this scenario, Hanson played the person who died and he says it's an experience that will stick with him for some time.
"When I was under all the sheets, my heart was beating out of my chest. When I got out of the vehicle and out of the body bag I was glad it was over,” Hanson said. “Drunk driving has real consequences that are irreversible"
Students gathered in the parking lot at the school to watch as emergency personnel from the area worked a mock accident scene. One of those students was senior Katie Rapp and she tells me what she will take away from the experience.
“We all know that things like this could happen but actually seeing and experiencing a mock experience to have a visual,” said Rapp.
Middendorf hopes this demonstration is a realization moment for the students
“I hope they realize that drinking and driving and the consequences of it are real,” he said.