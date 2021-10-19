MO opioid lawsuit could bring $500 billion to addiction recovery

(WSIL)---Missouri wants local governments to sign an opioid settlement.
It's the biggest victim-centric settlement in Missouri's history. It's half a billion dollars with Johnson and Johnson and other major opioid distributors.
But, without participation from local governments, Missouri could lose half of those potential funds.
The funding from the settlement won't go to the state. It'll go toward treatment and other services for people who are addicted to opioids.
"We wanna make sure that we're putting the tools in the hands of those who can help real people. We've got a unique opportunity here to do something about the addiction that's affecting so many Missourians and make sure that folks have the resources to help fight addiction, and that's why it's so important that we get this settlement," said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
The deadline for local governments to sign the settlement is January 3rd.