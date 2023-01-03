MO Gov. does not grant clemency for transgender inmate, execution to move forward

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Scott McLaughlin as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.
Scott McLaughlin, also known as Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S.
"McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law. McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal," Governor Parson said. "Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
McLaughlin is scheduled to die by injection on Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.
Parson detailed in a news release how McLaughlin carried out the crime. McLaughlin waited outside Beverly Guenther’s workplace, where McLaughlin brutally raped and violently stabbed her as she walked to her vehicle to go home.
McLaughlin terrorized Ms. Guenther for months prior, to the point where Ms. Guenther had an order of protection against McLaughlin after McLaughlin broke into her home.
McLaughlin’s culpability in Ms. Guenther's murder has never been in question. Missouri courts have found no issue in the application of Missouri law to McLaughlin, and federal appellate courts have maintained as much.