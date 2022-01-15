MLK Love Train makes several stops in southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Unity Coalition raises awareness with an MLK Love Train.
A few dozen folks made their way from Harrisburg to Murphysboro Saturday morning with stops in Marion, Carterville, and Carbondale along the way.
Patrice Mannie, a member of the coalition and organizer of the event says, it's about bringing residents together to celebrate the life and message of Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the holiday on Monday.
"It's very important for community members to come together and join in on different community events in order to make a change and to promote peace within our communities as well as unity," she says.
Participants rallied in Murphysboro for a short program calling for more community members to get involved in advocating for social issues such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which is now before the U.S. Senate.
One of those is Carmen Allen-Adeoye who believes more emphasis needs to be put on what people have in common as humans instead of political affiliations.
"It's not about an R or a D or an I," she explains. "It's about us as humans and our humanity and the basic rights of people. Trying to secure a vote that could possibly be taken away, they don't understand our democracy is so fragile."
Advocates for The Freedom to Vote Act say it would standardize election laws across the country significantly expanding access to voting.