MLB implements lockout

(WSIL) -- Major League Baseball is in a lockout.
The collective bargaining agreement between the league and players association expired at 11:59 Wednesday night.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says, the sides couldn't negotiate a new contract by then.
So it locked out the players at 12:01 am Thursday.
This is the off-season but, pitchers and catchers are supposed to start spring training in February.
The lockout also means trades and free agency deals have to stop for now.
The players association calls the lockout drastic and unnecessary.