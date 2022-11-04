Missourians to decide on recreational marijuana Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo - Although legislative attempts at legalizing recreational cannabis have failed in the past in Missouri, the voters will have the chance on Tuesday to decide whether or not to amend the constitution to allow it.
Amendment 3 is on the ballot, and would legalize marijuana for adults over the age of 21.
“The politics in Jefferson City just aren't workable," Legal Missouri 2022 Campaign Director John Payne said. "But the majority of Missourians do support this idea. So the only way we could get this done is through a constitutional amendment.“
Those in support of the amendment have three main reasons why. One is the legalization of recreational after the 2018 legalization of medical marijuana just makes sense.
Two is that the economic boost from sales would be beneficial to the state and many entities in it.
Three, they want to see the automatic expungement of marijuana related crimes. That's a big reason that organizations like Empower Missouri are on board.
“We know our black and brown neighbors, those folks are more likely to be incarcerated, they face longer sentences and deal with the collateral consequences of those choices much longer," Empower Missouri Advocacy Director Sarah Owsley said.
The latest poll from Survey USA showed that 61% of Missouri residents planned on voting 'yes' to Amendment 3 when the polls open Tuesday.
“I’m looking forward to seeing results starting to come in and hopefully backing up what the polls say," Payne said. "I believe they will and that we’re going to be able to make history on Tuesday night. “
There is a lot of pushback from a number of individuals and organizations.
“In 24 years in public office in the Missouri Senate, followed by 12 years as Lieutenant Governor, I have no seen a more dangerous, a more poorly drafted, a more special interest driven amendment than Amendment 3," former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder said.
Missouri Governor Mike Parsons, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and the Saint Louis Mayor are just some of the people who have voiced opposition to the amendment. Law enforcement has also expressed concerns over regulations.
The biggest point on the opposing side is the fact that it is a constitutional amendment.
“The constitution is our foundational document of state government," Kinder said. "This has no business being in the constitution.“
Even those who support the general idea of medical marijuana have expressed concerns over the action. Some say it's solely because it's in the constitution and they don't believe it should be, while others point to unfunded mandates and discriminatory aspects to the amendment.
“This is not the answer, this is not the correct decision we need," Kinder said.