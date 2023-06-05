WSIL brings home two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards

(WSIL) -- The Missouri Broadcasters Association held their annual award ceremony this weekend and WSIL brought home a couple of awards.
The News team brought home first place awards for Breaking News and Special Program.
The Breaking News award was for coverage on the Charleston Missouri Pile Up from March of 2022. The coverage included live reports and extended coverage for on-air and online.
The Special Program award was for Project Tornado which aims to raise awareness about powerful storms and give you the knowledge to know how to react when severe weather strikes.