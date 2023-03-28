Weighted blankets donated to Poplar Bluff students in need helps relieve anxiety

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- A dozen weighted blankets were donated to help some students in the Poplar Bluff School District earlier this month.
Members with the Missouri Association for Family and Community Education distributed the hand-sewn weighted blankets for students at the school district in the Special Education Department who needed them.
R-1 Special Services Director Mindy Garrett reported they "were gone by the end of the day".
These blankets are designed to relieve anxiety through the use of deep touch pressure stimulation.
“The blankets have been found to work well for those with autism by meeting some of their sensory needs," Garrett said.
These blankets were hand-sewn by the Star Club, under FAFCE-Butler County, as a community project.
The organization is now currently creating fidget blankets for veterans through the help of grant funding.