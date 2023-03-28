 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

.Minor flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has
crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in
moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weighted blankets donated to Poplar Bluff students in need helps relieve anxiety

  • Updated
  • 0
weighted blankets

R-I Special Services Director Mindy Garrett (back) accepts hand-sewn weighted blankets from FAFCE members (clockwise) June Romine, Shirlene Nelson, Ruth Ann Knodell and Edna Crain on Thursday, March 2, in the Administrative Building.

 Poplar Bluff R-1 School District

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- A dozen weighted blankets were donated to help some students in the Poplar Bluff School District earlier this month.

Members with the Missouri Association for Family and Community Education distributed the hand-sewn weighted blankets for students at the school district in the Special Education Department who needed them.

R-1 Special Services Director Mindy Garrett reported they "were gone by the end of the day".

These blankets are designed to relieve anxiety through the use of deep touch pressure stimulation.

“The blankets have been found to work well for those with autism by meeting some of their sensory needs," Garrett said.

These blankets were hand-sewn by the Star Club, under FAFCE-Butler County, as a community project.

The organization is now currently creating fidget blankets for veterans through the help of grant funding.

