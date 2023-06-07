UPDATE: Authorities arrest one of two people in connection to suspected of shooting another person

UPDATE: Thursday June 9
Bollinger County sheriffs arrested Levi Fortner, who they say was found in Stoddard County Missouri.
At this time police say 18-year-old Christian Knotts is still considered armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Thursday, June 8
An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday, June 8 for Levi Fortner of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Police say Fortner's warrant is part of an investigation into an 18-year-old who shot another person.
Fortner's bond is set at $500,000 and he faces charges of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and armed criminal action.
Levi Fortner is described as a 24-year-old white man, 5'9", 140 pounds with brown hair and several tattoos.
As of Thursday night police say Fortner and Christian Knotts remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information please call the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office at (573) 238-2633.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Police agencies are looking for an 18-year-old who was suspected of shooting another individual in a residential area in Bollinger County.
The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office reported the incident happened on Monday, June 5th. Authorities responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound in a residential subdivision along Highway 34 in Bollinger County.
After evidence was collected at the scene, the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office said Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson, was identified as a suspect.
The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney's Office obtained evidence which led to an arrest warrant for Knotts.
Knotts faces criminal charges of Assault - 1st degree, Robbery 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action and faces a $500,000 cash only bond.
His next court date with be in front of Honorable Judge Alan Beussink.
The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office said they were assisted by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department and McLeansboro in a post on Facebook.
Knotts is described as an 18-year-old, height is 5'11", 135 lbs. with dark hair.
If anyone has any information about this incident, you are urged to call the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office.