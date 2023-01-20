UPDATE: All escaped inmates captured

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- UPDATE JANUARY 21: According to a post from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, all of the escaped inmates have been captured.
Wilkins was found in Missouri, while Pace, Tucker, McSean, and Sebastian were located in Ohio.
The department is working with the United States Marshals Service to return all of the escapees to a detention center.
ORIGINAL:
An escaped inmate is back in custody after escaping a detention center in St. Francois County earlier this week.
Michael Dean Wilkins was taken into custody at around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at Mike's Resale along White Row Street in Poplar Bluff.
A patrolman named Richie Phillips received information on the whereabouts of Wilkins. Phillips then relayed the information to some other officers about Wilkins possibly at Mike's Resale.
Poplar Bluff Lt. Joe Ward and Patrolman Selena Torres went to the scene and took Wilkins into custody.
St. Francois County Sheriff's Department reported Wednesday morning the five inmates escaped around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Authorities are still searching for four of the five inmates.
The four inmates still on the run are LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian, Kelly McSean (AKA: Larry Bemboom), Dakota Pace.
Authorities urge you if you know the location of these escaped inmates to contact St. Francois County Sheriff's Department at (573)756-3252 or Joint Communications at (573)431-3131. You are also urged to not approach the escaped inmates if you see them.