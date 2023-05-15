Two people shot, one in custody in Pemiscot County

STEELE, Mo. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting took place in a southeast Missouri city Sunday morning.
Steele Police Department Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said it happened during the early morning hours on Sunday at the North First Street Apartments.
Police responded to the apartment complex in regards to the shooting where they found multiple people on scene with one individual with a gunshot wound.
An officer on scene helped give first aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived on scene.
While on scene, police were also told another individual was shot and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.
The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol came to assist with the incident.
Stanfield said a 28-year-old male from Steele was arrested in connection to the shooting. He is currently facing charges of assault and armed criminal action.
He was taken and booked in the Pemiscot County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.