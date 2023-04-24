Two officers injured after suspect resisted arrest during a harassment call

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Two Cape Girardeau officers received injuries after a suspect resisted being taken into custody.
According to information released from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a harassment call in the 600-block of North Street early Sunday afternoon at around 12:45 p.m.
Officers made contact with a victim and then tried to take the suspect in custody. When doing so, the suspect resisted the arrest.
Officers received minor injuries from the suspect while they were attempting to take him into custody.
Police said the victim also received a minor injury from the suspect as well.
A gun was retrieved that was used by the suspect in the assault, police said.
The suspect was then taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.