Two injured, two homes, shop destroyed after storm passes through Scott County

MINER, Mo. -- Two people were injured and multiple structures were destroyed after storms hit an area in Scott County.

Storms rolled through southeast Missouri Monday afternoon, particularly causing damage to an area in Scott County just east of Miner.

Scott County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Perrien tells News 3 two people had minor injuries after the storm swept through the Highway O area.

Storm damage in Scott County

Perrien said two homes were destroyed, along with a large farm shop with lots of farm equipment and at least two large silos.

Utility lines were also damaged, causing a power outage in the area.

Emergency crews were on scene as of 6 p.m. fixing the downed lines.

