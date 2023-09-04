Two injured after motorcycles hit debris in roadway

AQUILA, Mo. -- Two people from Jackson were injured after hitting debris in the road while driving their motorcycles in Stoddard County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said it happened on Saturday at 8:44 p.m. on Highway 25 about 4 miles north of Aquila.
Authorities said there were three people on two motorcycles traveling on the highway when they hit debris, overturned and were thrown off their motorcycles.
Simon Hitt, 20 of Jackson, was driving a 2006 Suzuki 885 motorcycle and Matthew Sturm, 20 of Jackson was driving a 1994 Suzuki 900 motorcycle with a passenger identified as Kelsea Powell, 20 of Jackson.
MSHP said Powell was seriously injured and air lifted to Region One Center in Memphis. Sturm had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.