Two dead, one arrested after crash in Mississippi County

WYATT, Mo. -- Two people are dead and one person has been arrested after a crash in Mississippi County on Friday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on US 62 just east of Wyatt at 5:30 p.m.
Travis Vincent, 42 of Bernie, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado going west on US 62, crossed the center line and hit a 2002 Harley Davidson, state police said in a report.
Timmy Strunk, 47, and Karen Strunk, 57, both of Somerset, Ky., were on the motorcycle when they were ejected off due to the crash.
Timmy Strunk was pronounced dead at the scene. Karen Strunk was airlifted to the Saint Francis Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.
An arrest report from Missouri State Highway Patrol shows Vincent was later arrested at 7 p.m. and faces two counts of driving while drug impairment causing the death of another and C&I involving an accident charge. He also has a warrant for dangerous drugs out of Butler County.