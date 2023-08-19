 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave we
have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The multiple
day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Two dead, one arrested after crash in Mississippi County

  • Updated
  • 0
police, crash, lights

WYATT, Mo. -- Two people are dead and one person has been arrested after a crash in Mississippi County on Friday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on US 62 just east of Wyatt at 5:30 p.m.

Travis Vincent, 42 of Bernie, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado going west on US 62, crossed the center line and hit a 2002 Harley Davidson, state police said in a report.

Timmy Strunk, 47, and Karen Strunk, 57, both of Somerset, Ky., were on the motorcycle when they were ejected off due to the crash.

Timmy Strunk was pronounced dead at the scene. Karen Strunk was airlifted to the Saint Francis Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

An arrest report from Missouri State Highway Patrol shows Vincent was later arrested at 7 p.m. and faces two counts of driving while drug impairment causing the death of another and C&I involving an accident charge. He also has a warrant for dangerous drugs out of Butler County.

