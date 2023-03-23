Town Hall meeting scheduled to discuss broadband in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A town hall meeting is set up in a southeast Missouri town to discuss the latest on high-speed internet coming to a rural county.
The Bollinger County Broadband Committee will update the progress for Bollinger County in where they sit with the high-speed internet throughout the county and explain any roadblocks they are facing.
A town hall meeting is set for Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Zalma High School Gym.
Three companies have been awarded areas to provide internet services to the county which include Charter, Wisper and Conexcon.
"Having high-speed internet in all areas of Bollinger County is not only important and essential to the economic growth of Bollinger County, it levels the playing field for our community and gives our community the same standards as big cities," according to a statement sent out by the Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce.