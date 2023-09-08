Three hotels in development in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Three hotels are in different stages of development in Cape Girardeau.
As of early September, two of the three hotels plan on opening their doors by the end of this year or early next year.
The new Century Casino hotel is seeing progress. On Tuesday morning, crews were on hand working on both the interior and exterior on various floors.
Penzel Construction Company began the foundation work in September of 2022.
This 68,000 square foot six-story hotel features 69 rooms with scenic views of the river and Bill Emerson Memorial bridge.
The Century Casino hotel is estimated to welcome their first hotel guests in the early part of 2024.
One of the other hotels going up is the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Cape West Crossings along I-55.
This hotel features 103 rooms and is expected to open by late December 2023 or early January in 2024.
A third hotel is in development in Cape Girardeau as well.
Midamerica Hotels Corporation announced plans to built a TRU by Hilton near the SportsPlex along I-55 exit 99.
This hotel recently broke ground and will be a 92-room facility.
The TRU hotel will also add more than 20 jobs as well.
Between the three hotels, 264 total guest rooms will be added in the City of Cape Girardeau.
VisitCape Executive Director Brenda Newbern said these new hotel additions will help give more places for people to stay at as they continue to see all hotel rooms completely booked during weekend events.
"It allows us to bring in more activities on the weekend. This helps with sporting events," Newbern said. "We know we need to solicit more conferences during the week also to make these hotels more successful."