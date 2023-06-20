Three arrested after police disrupt check fraud ring

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Three people are in custody and charged after police thwarted a check fraud ring last week.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said this happened on Thursday, June 15, at around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to the 200-block of S. Mount Auburn for a possible fraud report.
Police said the suspects involved already were out of the area where officers first responded there.
Officers started investigating and were notified the suspects were at another location where they were attempting to commit fraud, police said.
Officers then went to the second location, the 0-100 block of Mount Auburn, where they found one of the suspects identified as Jacob Morrison, 29 of Cape Girardeau.
Around the same time, at 11:20 a.m., officers conducted a license check of the suspected vehicle which was performed using the FLOCK camera system.
An officer then was able to find the suspected vehicle in the 100-block of Cape West Parkway which had three other suspects inside.
As the officer was going to the vehicle, one of the suspects, identified as Karree Banks, 26 of Jonesboro, Ga., got out of the vehicle and fled from the officer.
The other two suspects in the vehicle were detained. The driver was identified as Zichia Gross, 21 of Madison, Wis. The other occupant was released.
Police said Banks who fled from police was also taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
Morrison was charged with two counts of forgery and possession of a controlled substance.
Banks was charged with two counts of forgery and resisting arrest.
Gross was also charged with two counts of forgery.