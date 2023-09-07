Three 15-year-olds dead after high speed crash into house

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Three 15-year-olds are dead after crashing into a house on Wednesday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said a 15-year-old was driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent with two other 15-year-old passengers going east on Groby Avenue east of Gay Avenue at around 7:18 a.m. in St. Louis County.
MSHP said they were going too fast on the road when they came up to a left curve in the road. They said they failed to turn and the car went off the right side of the road and then crashed into a house.
The driver was reportedly wearing a seatbelt. The other two passengers did not have seatbelts on.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the University City Fire Protection District.