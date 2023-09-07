 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three 15-year-olds dead after high speed crash into house

  • Updated
  • 0
crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Three 15-year-olds are dead after crashing into a house on Wednesday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said a 15-year-old was driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent with two other 15-year-old passengers going east on Groby Avenue east of Gay Avenue at around 7:18 a.m. in St. Louis County.

MSHP said they were going too fast on the road when they came up to a left curve in the road. They said they failed to turn and the car went off the right side of the road and then crashed into a house.

The driver was reportedly wearing a seatbelt. The other two passengers did not have seatbelts on.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the University City Fire Protection District.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you