Team members rescue other fire crews lost in house fire in Sikeston, heavy damage to home

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Team members rescued other fire crews in dangerous conditions after becoming disoriented in a house fire in Sikeston on Monday night.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety said it happened in the late hours on Monday night at 10:32 p.m. at 319 Virginia Street when firefighters responded to a house on fire.
Once firefighters got on scene, they saw there was heavy fire on the back side of the home. A second alarm was called and more fire crews responded to the home with fire engines and a ladder truck. Even off duty responders came out to help.
The first crew went into an attack mode and went inside the home, not knowing if anyone was inside the house or not.
The crew inside the home became disoriented due to fire conditions and called out a Mayday saying they were lost.
A third alarm was called. That's when a RIT Team (Rapid Intervention Team) went into the home and found the disoriented crew and were able to get them out of the home.
At 10:51 p.m., an all clear was given for the home, meaning there was not anyone inside.
The first crew that went inside was treated by South Scott EMS for heat exhaustion. One firefighter also had a burn on the wrist. They declined further treatment.
Fire crews then switched into a defensive mode, attacking the house fire from outside of the home until they got it under control. They then went inside and confirmed nobody was in there.
Sikeston DPS said the home had heavy smoke and fire damage. They also said they believe the cause was electrical and that it started in the kitchen.
Crews were out on the scene for more than three hours. They left at around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Assisting with the fire was South Scott Ambulance District, Morehouse Fire Department, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, Oran Fire Department and Scott City Fire Department.