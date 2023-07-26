Suspect steals car with gun in Cape Girardeau, police investigate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police are investigating a carjacking incident on Tuesday evening where a suspect waved a gun before taking a vehicle.
Cape Girardeau Police Department said it happened at 7 p.m. on July 25th. Officers went out to the 2100-block of Williams Street to investigate a report of a carjacking.
Police said the victim got out of her car, while leaving it running and unlocked, then walked up to a business to see if they were open.
At this time, a suspect walked up, opened the car door, waved a gun, got in the vehicle and drove off.
A witness there was able to tell an officer who the suspect was, police said.
The vehicle was later found abandoned by police in Perryville.
No injuries or arrests have been made at this time.
This incident is still being investigated.