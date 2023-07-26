 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Suspect steals car with gun in Cape Girardeau, police investigate

  • Updated
  • 0
Carjacking, auto theft
Pixabay

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police are investigating a carjacking incident on Tuesday evening where a suspect waved a gun before taking a vehicle.

Cape Girardeau Police Department said it happened at 7 p.m. on July 25th. Officers went out to the 2100-block of Williams Street to investigate a report of a carjacking.

Police said the victim got out of her car, while leaving it running and unlocked, then walked up to a business to see if they were open.

At this time, a suspect walked up, opened the car door, waved a gun, got in the vehicle and drove off.

A witness there was able to tell an officer who the suspect was, police said.

The vehicle was later found abandoned by police in Perryville.

No injuries or arrests have been made at this time.

This incident is still being investigated.

