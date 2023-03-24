Suspect in custody after stealing Cape Girardeau police cruiser

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A person is in custody after stealing a police cruiser in Cape Girardeau.
Police say on March 23, at around 11 a.m., an officer responded to the 1100 block of S. Ellis Street after a report of shots fired.
The officer exited his car to go towards the scene quickly. While doing so, he attempted to lock the patrol car but was unsure if the door locked.
Cape police said the officer got out of the car and rushed to the scene because it was a serious incident and had the real potential for violence and/or loss of life.
When the officer went back to his patrol car, it was missing.
Officers then searched for the vehicle and found it roughly a mile from the scene. There was no damage or equipment stolen out of the patrol car.
Officers did collect evidence from the vehicle and are currently investigating the incident.
If you have any information on this, you can call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text CAPEPD to 847411.