Suspect in custody after stealing Cape Girardeau police cruiser with K-9 still inside

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A 59-year-old man is in custody after stealing a police cruiser with a K-9 still inside of it in Cape Girardeau.
Police say on March 23, at around 11 p.m., a K-9 officer, with K-9 Jango, responded to the 1100 block of S. Ellis Street after a report of shots fired.
The K-9 officer exited his car to go towards the scene quickly. While doing so, he attempted to lock the patrol car but was unsure if the door locked.
K-9 Jango was still inside the patrol vehicle.
Cape police said when the officer got out of the car, they rushed to the scene due to it being a serious incident which had the real potential for violence and/or loss of life.
When the K-9 officer went back to his patrol car, it was missing, along with K-9 Jango.
Officers then searched for the vehicle and found it roughly a mile from the scene with K-9 Jango still inside the vehicle. There was no damage or equipment stolen out of the patrol car.
Gregory Ross, 59, from Cape Girardeau was identified as the suspect who stole the patrol vehicle. He was taken into custody and has been charged with felony tampering in the first degree and felony stealing.
Ross is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Officers did collect evidence from the vehicle and are currently investigating the incident.
If you have any information on this, you can call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text CAPEPD to 847411.