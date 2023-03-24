Suspect in custody after stealing Cape Girardeau police cruiser with K-9 still inside

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many
areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours
for all the water to work through local drainage systems in urban
areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 721 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned
area. Flooding is ongoing.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, West Frankfort,
Murphysboro, Benton, Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Carterville,
Johnston City, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler,
De Soto, Crainville, Cambria, Royalton and Energy.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible,
especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same
areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams,
and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Suspect in custody after stealing Cape Girardeau police cruiser with K-9 still inside

  • Updated
  • 0
Gregory Ross
Cape Girardeau Police Department

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A 59-year-old man is in custody after stealing a police cruiser with a K-9 still inside of it in Cape Girardeau.

Police say on March 23, at around 11 p.m., a K-9 officer, with K-9 Jango, responded to the 1100 block of S. Ellis Street after a report of shots fired.

The K-9 officer exited his car to go towards the scene quickly. While doing so, he attempted to lock the patrol car but was unsure if the door locked.

K-9 Jango was still inside the patrol vehicle.

Cape police said when the officer got out of the car, they rushed to the scene due to it being a serious incident which had the real potential for violence and/or loss of life.

Cape Girardeau police arrest man firing a gun

When the K-9 officer went back to his patrol car, it was missing, along with K-9 Jango.

Officers then searched for the vehicle and found it roughly a mile from the scene with K-9 Jango still inside the vehicle. There was no damage or equipment stolen out of the patrol car.

Gregory Ross, 59, from Cape Girardeau was identified as the suspect who stole the patrol vehicle. He was taken into custody and has been charged with felony tampering in the first degree and felony stealing.

Ross is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Officers did collect evidence from the vehicle and are currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this, you can call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text CAPEPD to 847411.

