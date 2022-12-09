 Skip to main content
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Cape Girardeau

  • Updated
UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege confirmed the suspect is 46-year-old Eldon O McAdory. He is charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action. 

Bond for McAdory is now set at $50,000.

ORIGINAL STORY

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A man is being treated for injuries after a stabbing in Cape Girardeau. 

Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400 block of North West End around 1:15 Friday afternoon. 

They found a man with non-life threatening injuries and he is being treated by EMT's.

A suspect was taken into custody. 

An investigation is still ongoing. 