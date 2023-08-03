Storms damage flag poles at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- When the storms swept through the region Thursday morning, they left quite a bit of damage behind. This includes flooded roads, flooded vehicles and wind damage.
The Missouri's National Veterans Memorial also had some damage from the overnight storms.
Along their wall sits a row of American Flags. They said the wind from those storms was so powerful that they bent the flag poles.
The memorial organization said they have taken down the flags to be repaired.
They anticipate the flags to be back up on Monday.